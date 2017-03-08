San Francisco Restaurants Take Action in Support of International Women's Day
Day Without an Immigrant , in which many businesses were closed as employees took the day off to protest, International Women's Day is now doubling as a Day Without a Woman . Organized by the coordinators of the Women's March on Washington, the idea is to underscore the impact that women have socially and economically, encouraging women to either take off of work, or shop only at women- or minority-owned businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
