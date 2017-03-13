San Francisco public school assignments run late, irk parents
Thousands of dollars are on the line for families who are prepared to lay out hefty private-school deposits by this week's deadlines - but hope they won't have to if they can get into the public school of their choice. The trouble is, the San Francisco Unified School District may not be able to tell them about their public school options, from elementary through high school, before private-school down payments are due this Wednesday through Friday.
