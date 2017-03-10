San Francisco Police Department pulls out of FBI anti-terrorism task force
A member of an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force enters a home in Harrisburg, Pa., in 2015. Under pressure from civil liberties advocates and the Muslim community, the San Francisco Police Department last month pulled out of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force amid controversy over the Trump administration's travel ban and concerns that participation in the task force might violate local laws protecting immigrants and religious minorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
