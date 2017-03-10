San Francisco Police Department pulls...

San Francisco Police Department pulls out of FBI anti-terrorism task force

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A member of an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force enters a home in Harrisburg, Pa., in 2015. Under pressure from civil liberties advocates and the Muslim community, the San Francisco Police Department last month pulled out of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force amid controversy over the Trump administration's travel ban and concerns that participation in the task force might violate local laws protecting immigrants and religious minorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... 8 hr Inquisitor 64
News San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j... 9 hr Rev Don Wildmoan 13
Maxine Waters 10 hr Fitus T Bluster 2
News Trump unshackles deportation force 21 hr Wildchild 10
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... Mar 9 Oh No You Di-nt 26
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) Mar 8 Just Think 61,385
News Woman fights off alleged rapist in San Francisco Mar 7 Uranus 2
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,479,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC