San Francisco penthouse asks record $...

San Francisco penthouse asks record $42 million

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Curbed

As the city's budding Yerba Buena neighborhood rises, a new face of San Francisco living takes shape. Among the finest shapes of all: A penthouse on the 70th floor of the upcoming 181 Fremont is going on the market for a record-breaking $42 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... 6 min KIP 7
News Trump unshackles deportation force 1 hr Hillary got thumped 9
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 5 hr Just Think 61,387
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Tue Inquisitor 61
News Woman fights off alleged rapist in San Francisco Tue Uranus 2
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Mar 6 anonymous 180
News San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j... Mar 3 bigger 6
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,041 • Total comments across all topics: 279,410,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC