San Francisco man threatened to shoot Muslim woman in alleged hate crime, police say

1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A San Francisco man was arrested on suspicion of threatening to shoot a woman wearing a hijab because she is Muslim, police said Thursday. Joshua Ruano, 27, is being held on suspicion of making a criminal threat with a hate-crime enhancement, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

