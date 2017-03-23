San Francisco man threatened to shoot Muslim woman in alleged hate crime, police say
A San Francisco man was arrested on suspicion of threatening to shoot a woman wearing a hijab because she is Muslim, police said Thursday. Joshua Ruano, 27, is being held on suspicion of making a criminal threat with a hate-crime enhancement, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
