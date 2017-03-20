San Francisco library workers may get...

San Francisco library workers may get training to stop heroin overdoses

11 hrs ago

San Francisco public library staffers may soon be trained to administer medication to reverse heroin overdoses among the growing number of opioid users who are homeless. The idea surfaced after an addict was found dead in one of the Civic Center library's restrooms in early February, the San Francisco Chronicle reports Sunday .

