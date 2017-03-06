San Francisco leads the country in Af...

San Francisco leads the country in African-American employment

San Francisco may no longer be one of the nation's top-ranked cities for income disparity, but a study released last week by the Brookings Institution painted a stark picture of the job landscape for black San Franciscans, as compared to the city as a whole. The study, a comparative index of employment among 18-to-64-year-olds in localities with more than 500,000 people, indexed the highest and lowest national employment rates by region, and then compared employment rates in those same regions by race - white, black, Latino and Asian.

