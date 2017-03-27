San Francisco jury convicts man in in...

San Francisco jury convicts man in international stalking case

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A San Francisco jury convicted Florentino Garcia, 42, on Tuesday of stalking a woman from France to Mexico and San Francisco. A San Francisco jury convicted Florentino Garcia, 42, on Tuesday of stalking a woman from France to Mexico and San Francisco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maxine Waters 13 hr 25or6to4 4
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... Tue Davenport 38
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Tue anonymous 187
News Where to get naked in the Bay Area - " and not ... Mar 27 Maltamon 5
News Metropolitan Opera simulcasts offered in HD at ... (Aug '08) Mar 25 BigWayne19 77
punched my girlfriend in the face Mar 25 Bush Whacker 3
Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house Mar 25 Ceesco Keed 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for San Francisco County was issued at March 29 at 5:24AM PDT

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,409 • Total comments across all topics: 279,911,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC