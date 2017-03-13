San Francisco homicide: Man shot in North Beach
A man killed in a shooting in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood early Saturday has been identified as 21-year-old Oswaldo Fuentes of Fairfield, according to the medical examiner's office. Fuentes was shot in the 500 block of Green Street near Grant Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m., according to police.
