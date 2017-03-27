San Francisco Fashionistas vs. Ivanka Trump
Modern Appealing Clothing, with its unremarkable front entrance cut into a drab tan building on San Francisco's Grove Street, is easy to ignore. But step inside, and you begin to discern the store's many treasures: dresses and coats with exotic patterns, neon-ball adorned pillows in the shape of abstract faces, free-form paintings of googly-eyed swans, bookshelves not with volumes of verse but glass heads, and hand-printed posters decorate the space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mother Jones.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|10 hr
|jaime
|37
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|14 hr
|anonymous
|186
|Where to get naked in the Bay Area - " and not ...
|15 hr
|Maltamon
|5
|Metropolitan Opera simulcasts offered in HD at ... (Aug '08)
|Sat
|BigWayne19
|77
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|Mar 25
|Bush Whacker
|3
|Maxine Waters
|Mar 25
|Botox 4 Sale
|3
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|Mar 25
|Ceesco Keed
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC