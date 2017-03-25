San Francisco deploys an army of "trained witnesses" to hinder ICE operations
Every week it seems more and more as if San Francisco doesn't really want to be part of the United States anymore. Perhaps that Calexit thing needs a second look Out in the City by the Bay, activists are very concerned that Donald Trump will be " George W. Bush on steroids " when it comes to ICE officers locating and deporting illegal aliens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Air.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|10 hr
|George Z
|36
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|12 hr
|anonymous
|185
|Metropolitan Opera simulcasts offered in HD at ... (Aug '08)
|17 hr
|BigWayne19
|77
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|22 hr
|Bush Whacker
|3
|Maxine Waters
|Sat
|Botox 4 Sale
|3
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|Sat
|Ceesco Keed
|1
|The dome of the Rotunda at City Hall was awash ...
|Fri
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC