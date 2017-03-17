San Francisco: BART identifies man accused of bomb threat
BART has identified a man accused of making a false bomb threat that closed down the Civic Center station on Friday morning. A witness told BART police that Stevens entered the station and claimed that he had placed two bombs inside it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|4 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|9
|Pete Kampfer (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Pecan Man
|20
|Lose ur twitter account , it's not safe. Phones...
|Thu
|Hollywood
|1
|Nancy Pelosi is worth over 200 Million ?
|Thu
|Obsession
|8
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Mar 15
|anonymous
|181
|San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j...
|Mar 14
|Init
|26
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|83
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC