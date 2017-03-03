San Francisco approves plan to curb gentrification
San Francisco Planning Commissioners on Thursday approved a land use and policy plan designed to mitigate the effects of gentrification and displacement in the Mission District. The seven commissioners also agreed to a nine-month extension on 14-month-old restrictions that require some projects to undergo more stringent review.
