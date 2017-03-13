San Bruno man shot dead in Mission District of San Francisco
Officials said a 44-year-old San Bruno man was shot and killed in the Mission District on Friday, March 17, 2017. Officials said a 44-year-old San Bruno man was shot and killed in the Mission District on Friday, March 17, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|6 hr
|coon dogs
|7
|Pete Kampfer (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Pecan Man
|20
|Lose ur twitter account , it's not safe. Phones...
|Thu
|Hollywood
|1
|Nancy Pelosi is worth over 200 Million ?
|Thu
|Obsession
|8
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Mar 15
|anonymous
|181
|San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j...
|Mar 14
|Init
|26
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|83
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC