Safe full of guns stolen in San Francisco

Some residents in San Francisco's Sunset District say they are feeling unsafe in their own homes after an increase of break-ins in what is usually considered a quiet neighborhood. One man's safe full of guns was stolen during a brazen daylight burglary, according to KRON4's Maureen Kelly.

