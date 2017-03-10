Safe full of guns stolen in San Francisco
Some residents in San Francisco's Sunset District say they are feeling unsafe in their own homes after an increase of break-ins in what is usually considered a quiet neighborhood. One man's safe full of guns was stolen during a brazen daylight burglary, according to KRON4's Maureen Kelly.
