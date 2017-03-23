Sacramento man arrested in killing of...

Sacramento man arrested in killing of 2 adults, 2 juveniles

Police arrested a 56-year-old man who works for the state Friday on suspicion that he killed two adults and two children in a quiet Northern California neighbourhood. Authorities did not release the names of the victims, but friends and relatives of a young family that lived in the Sacramento house feared the worst.

