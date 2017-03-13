Reported delay in assigning students to San Francisco schools
Emily Murase , school board president; Richard Carranza , superintendent San Francisco Unified School District; Rachel Norton, school board member; Jill Wynns, school board member; and Shamann Walton, school board member; are seen during board discussion at a meeting of the Board of Education Augmented Ad Hoc Committee on Student Assignment in the Irving G. Breyer Board Meeting Room on Monday, April 13, 2015 in San Francisco, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|13 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|11
|Pete Kampfer (Nov '13)
|Mar 16
|Pecan Man
|20
|Lose ur twitter account , it's not safe. Phones...
|Mar 16
|Hollywood
|1
|Nancy Pelosi is worth over 200 Million ?
|Mar 16
|Obsession
|8
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Mar 15
|anonymous
|181
|San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j...
|Mar 14
|Init
|26
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|83
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC