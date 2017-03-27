Ranch-style home in the middle of San Francisco will give you suburban flashbacks
Everything from the bucolic yellow facade to the carriage house style garage doors make this ranch house in the Westwood Highlands a rare offering. More San Rafael than San Francisco, 576 Los Palmos Drive , which lands on the market this week, has another city rarity going for it-it's asking under a million.
