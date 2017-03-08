Police: Suspected - serial burglar' a...

Police: Suspected - serial burglar' arrested in San Francisco

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A 23-year-old man suspected in a string of residential burglaries across three San Francisco neighborhoods in less than a week was arrested, police said Thursday. The suspected "serial burglar," Evan Underwood, was arrested Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue in the Tenderloin, according to the San Francisco Police Department .

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j... 3 hr Chris Tolles 8
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... 23 hr Oh No You Di-nt 26
News Trump unshackles deportation force Wed Hillary got thumped 9
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) Wed Just Think 61,385
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Mar 7 Inquisitor 61
News Woman fights off alleged rapist in San Francisco Mar 7 Uranus 2
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Mar 6 anonymous 180
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,884 • Total comments across all topics: 279,451,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC