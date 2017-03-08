Police: Suspected - serial burglar' arrested in San Francisco

A 23-year-old man suspected in a string of residential burglaries across three San Francisco neighborhoods in less than a week was arrested, police said Thursday. The suspected "serial burglar," Evan Underwood, was arrested Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue in the Tenderloin, according to the San Francisco Police Department .

