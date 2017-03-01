Police make arrest in high school nude video scandal
A 17-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after allegedly taking a nude recording of a Northern California high school administrator at a fitness center and uploading it to social media last month, CBS San Francisco station KPIX-TV reports . The victim, Clayton Valley Charter High School Executive Director David Linzey, was in the locker room at the fitness center in unincorporated Walnut Creek on Feb. 20 when he was secretly recorded with a cellphone.
