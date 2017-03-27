People in the embattled House Intel c...

People in the embattled House Intel chair's California...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes, the Republican leader of a bipartisan congressional investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, has himself become the story over the last week. Nunes has been roundly criticized by both Republicans and Democrats for what his fellow lawmakers have deemed "very strange" behavior amid the investigation - in which he has apparently transitioned from bipartisan ally on the committee to someone who has "gone off on a lark by himself," as Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina put it to NBC on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maxine Waters 2 hr he is risen 6
Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested 7 hr he is risen 2
century eggs - where to buy? 8 hr he is risen 3
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... 13 hr Guido 40
News Next 25 Articles 17 hr Texxy 1
Deepak Chapra has defective brain 22 hr King Burp 1
News The dome of the Rotunda at City Hall was awash ... Wed Rev Cash Dollar 2
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,810 • Total comments across all topics: 279,940,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC