Palo Alto Caltrain sexual assault suspect turns himself into police
A man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at the Palo Alto Caltrain station has turned himself into police, according to authorities. 26-year-old George Moubarak of South San Francisco turned himself into the Palo Alto Police Department on March 10 after seeing his picture on the news and social media, police said.
