Oakland: Richmond man pleads guilty i...

Oakland: Richmond man pleads guilty in child porn case

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

A Richmond man's guilty plea Wednesday means he may face as much as 20 years in prison, a U.S. Justice Department spokesman said. Dumaka Hammond, 40, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, and admitted using software to access and download child pornography, some images of which contained sadistic or masochistic content and involved prepubescent children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... 15 hr KIP 21
News Trump unshackles deportation force 18 hr Hillary got thumped 9
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 22 hr Just Think 61,385
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Tue Inquisitor 61
News Woman fights off alleged rapist in San Francisco Tue Uranus 2
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Mar 6 anonymous 180
News San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j... Mar 3 bigger 6
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,760 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC