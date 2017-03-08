Oakland: Richmond man pleads guilty in child porn case
A Richmond man's guilty plea Wednesday means he may face as much as 20 years in prison, a U.S. Justice Department spokesman said. Dumaka Hammond, 40, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, and admitted using software to access and download child pornography, some images of which contained sadistic or masochistic content and involved prepubescent children.
