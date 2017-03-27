Oakland officials: Candle ignited fir...

Oakland officials: Candle ignited fire that killed 4

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Monday, March 27, 2017 file photo, firefighters battle an early morning apartment fire in Oakland, Calif. Oakland officials say that a burning candle started a deadly building fire that killed four people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... 3 hr Well Well 42
Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house 5 hr he is risen 2
Deepak Chapra has defective brain 9 hr wow 2
Maxine Waters 19 hr he is risen 6
Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested Thu he is risen 2
century eggs - where to buy? Thu he is risen 3
News Next 25 Articles Thu Texxy 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,137 • Total comments across all topics: 279,957,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC