Oakland: BART train rider kicked in head, man arrested

A man was arrested in connection with an attack on a woman aboard a BART train Wednesday morning, according to a Bay Area television station report. KRON-TV reported that the attack happened at 4:30 a.m. aboard a San Francisco-bound train when a 73-year-old woman riding to work noticed an agitated man walk past her before she was randomly kicked in her head.

