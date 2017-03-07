New Girl in Town Makes its San Francisco Debut at 42nd Street Moon
San Francisco's acclaimed 42nd Street Moon has announced the San Francisco debut of Bob Merrill and George Abbott 's New Girl in Town. This rarely-produced Tony Award-winner is a perfect show for the venerable theater company - featuring a great score and engaging book by Broadway legends and highlighting strong female characters fighting for their rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|1 hr
|southern at heart
|476
|Peet's Coffee finds "Peetnicks" in Washington's...
|12 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|19 hr
|anonymous
|180
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|21 hr
|Human
|179
|Trump unshackles deportation force
|Mon
|Mikey
|5
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Sun
|TerriB1
|58
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC