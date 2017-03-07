New Girl in Town Makes its San Franci...

New Girl in Town Makes its San Francisco Debut at 42nd Street Moon

1 hr ago

San Francisco's acclaimed 42nd Street Moon has announced the San Francisco debut of Bob Merrill and George Abbott 's New Girl in Town. This rarely-produced Tony Award-winner is a perfect show for the venerable theater company - featuring a great score and engaging book by Broadway legends and highlighting strong female characters fighting for their rights.

