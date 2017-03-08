New California license plate features...

New California license plate features redwoods

12 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

California's spectacular state parks system - which ranges from statuesque redwoods to vast deserts and sweeping beaches - has hit some rough patches over the past five years with threatened parks closures, budget problems and even a famous drive-through giant sequoia tree falling down this winter in heavy storms. But parks lovers are trying to inject some new visibility and money into the venerable system of 280 parks with a proposed commemorative license plate.

