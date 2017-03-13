Naked man rescued from California san...

Naked man rescued from California sandwich shop after fall

13 hrs ago

Rescue workers had to remove part of a wall to pull a naked man out of a sandwich shop where he spent the night trapped inside a narrow passage. San Francisco television station KRON-TV reported that a construction crew arriving at a Napa job site Tuesday heard faint calls for help coming from the closed shop.

