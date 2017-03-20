Musical Magic at San Francisco's Tone of Music Audio

Beautiful sound was the order of the day at Tone of Music Audio , as the small retailer, headquartered in the heart of San Francisco's Noe Valley, held the first of two spring open houses. Judging from what the 30 or so visitors heard at the first open house, on March 18, those who show up for the second listening session on Saturday, April 1, between noon and 5 pm , are in for a treat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereophile.