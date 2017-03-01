Mouse causes massive delay on flight from London to San Francisco
A mouse somehow weaseled its way onto a British Airways flight from London to San Francisco Wednesday, causing a four-hour delay. A mouse somehow weaseled its way onto a British Airways flight from London to San Francisco Wednesday, causing a four-hour delay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|2 hr
|bigger
|44
|San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j...
|2 hr
|bigger
|6
|Maxine Waters
|Feb 28
|Janice Norsworthy
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|Woman fights off alleged rapist in San Francisco
|Feb 27
|solongfarewell
|1
|John F. Rothmann - KGO 810AM Radio Host
|Feb 26
|William
|1
|Where to get naked in the Bay Area - " and not ...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC