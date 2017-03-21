Motorcyclist suffers major injuries d...

Motorcyclist suffers major injuries during collision

10 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Tuesday afternoon during a collision with a vehicle in South San Francisco, according to police. The collision occurred at about 3:05 p.m. at the intersection of El Camino Real and Southwood Drive, police said.

