Missing San Francisco pregnant woman found safe
KRON4's Ella Sogomonia told us that a relative addressed a group of reporters and said she was found safe. Lauren Soriano, 32, was last seen around 11:00 a.m. on Mar. 12 leaving her residence in the Cole Valley neighborhood.
