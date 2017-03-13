Michael J. Haworth: San Francisco shows the way
San Francisco, long the mecca for forward thinking ideas, has added one more to its credit. It's the first major city in the country to require that all new construction be outfitted with solar panels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
