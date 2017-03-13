Meals on Wheels sees donation surge after President Trump

Those who rely on the Meals On Wheels program are answering back to the Trump Administration who have put it on the chopping block in their proposed federal budget. Senior citizens in one suburb could see Meals on Wheels deliveries cut in half if President Donald Trump's budget cuts become reality, a spokeswoman for the network told CNN, as it anticipated "deep cuts" to a nonprofit that serves 2.4 million Americans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.