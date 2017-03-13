Marin film institute youth director busted in child porn case
A San Francisco man who ran children's outreach programs for a nonprofit Marin film institute was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography, police said Thursday. At his home in the city's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood, 71-year-old John Morrison had multiple devices with "hundreds of child pornography videos and images depicting minors engaged in sexual acts with adults," according to the San Francisco Police Department .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|3 hr
|coon dogs
|7
|Pete Kampfer (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Pecan Man
|20
|Lose ur twitter account , it's not safe. Phones...
|Thu
|Hollywood
|1
|Nancy Pelosi is worth over 200 Million ?
|Thu
|Obsession
|8
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Wed
|anonymous
|181
|San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j...
|Tue
|Init
|26
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|83
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC