Marin film institute youth director b...

Marin film institute youth director busted in child porn case

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A San Francisco man who ran children's outreach programs for a nonprofit Marin film institute was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography, police said Thursday. At his home in the city's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood, 71-year-old John Morrison had multiple devices with "hundreds of child pornography videos and images depicting minors engaged in sexual acts with adults," according to the San Francisco Police Department .

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... 3 hr coon dogs 7
Pete Kampfer (Nov '13) Thu Pecan Man 20
Lose ur twitter account , it's not safe. Phones... Thu Hollywood 1
Nancy Pelosi is worth over 200 Million ? Thu Obsession 8
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Wed anonymous 181
News San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j... Tue Init 26
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... Mar 14 o see the light 83
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,207 • Total comments across all topics: 279,620,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC