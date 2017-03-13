Marin film institute youth director busted in child porn case

A San Francisco man who ran children's outreach programs for a nonprofit Marin film institute was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography, police said Thursday. At his home in the city's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood, 71-year-old John Morrison had multiple devices with "hundreds of child pornography videos and images depicting minors engaged in sexual acts with adults," according to the San Francisco Police Department .

