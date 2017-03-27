Man stabbed in random attack near Golden Gate Park in SF

A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed in an unprovoked attack near Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The 25-year-old victim was walking on the 700 block of Stanyan Street near Haight Street at 1:10 p.m. when a man ran up behind him and stabbed him with a knife, according to the San Francisco Police Department .

