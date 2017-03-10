Man Attacked By Bikers During San Fra...

Man Attacked By Bikers During San Francisco Sideshow Was Driving For Uber

Additional details have been released on the disturbing case of a driver surrounded and beaten by motorcyclists during an illicit sideshow on a San Francisco freeway, including first-hand reports from witnesses to the attack. You likely saw the story Thursday : A man driving a white Toyota Corolla on southbound 101 near the Cesar Chavez exit a little after 6 Wednesday evening bumped/was bumped by a motorcyclist involved in a sideshow on the freeway.

