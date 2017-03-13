Judge approves $27 million settlement in suit against Lyft

A federal judge approved a $27 million settlement Thursday, March 16, 2017, for more than 200,000 current and former California drivers against ride-hailing company Lyft Inc. A federal judge approved a $27 million settlement Thursday, March 16, 2017, for more than 200,000 current and former California drivers against ride-hailing company Lyft Inc. A federal judge approved a $27 million settlement Thursday for more than 200,000 current and former California drivers for the ride-hailing company Lyft Inc., an agreement that increases their protection against dismissals but fails to resolve their employment status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.