Jenny Slate's 'Landline' to Open San Francisco International Film Festival
Eleanor Coppola is among the fest's award recipients, while tributes will honor James Ivory and John Ridley, among others. Gillian Robespierre's Landline , the story of a Manhattan teenager who discovers her father is having an affair, will open the 60th San Francisco International Film Festival, which is set to run April 5-19 at venues throughout San Francisco and Berkeley, Calif.
