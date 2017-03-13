Jenny Slate's 'Landline' to Open San ...

Jenny Slate's 'Landline' to Open San Francisco International Film Festival

14 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Eleanor Coppola is among the fest's award recipients, while tributes will honor James Ivory and John Ridley, among others. Gillian Robespierre's Landline , the story of a Manhattan teenager who discovers her father is having an affair, will open the 60th San Francisco International Film Festival, which is set to run April 5-19 at venues throughout San Francisco and Berkeley, Calif.

San Francisco, CA

