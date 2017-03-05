In day of pro-Trump rallies, California march turns violent

BERKELEY, Calif./LANSING, Mich: Supporters of Donald Trump clashed with counter-protesters at a rally in the famously left-leaning city of Berkeley, California, on a day of mostly peaceful gatherings in support of the U.S. president across the country. At a park in Berkeley, across the bay from San Francisco, protesters from both sides struck one another over the head with wooden sticks and Trump supporters fired pepper spray as police in riot gear stood at a distance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.