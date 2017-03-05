In day of pro-Trump rallies, California march turns violent
BERKELEY, Calif./LANSING, Mich: Supporters of Donald Trump clashed with counter-protesters at a rally in the famously left-leaning city of Berkeley, California, on a day of mostly peaceful gatherings in support of the U.S. president across the country. At a park in Berkeley, across the bay from San Francisco, protesters from both sides struck one another over the head with wooden sticks and Trump supporters fired pepper spray as police in riot gear stood at a distance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|2 hr
|Knoxxie
|447
|March 5
|6 hr
|anonymous
|1
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|7 hr
|Inquisitor
|55
|The Latest: Los Angeles mayor condemns destruct...
|8 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|Sholyn
|20,872
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Sat
|anonymous
|179
|San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j...
|Mar 3
|bigger
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC