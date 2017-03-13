In 3 days, BART Police arrest 27 drug users at Civic Center
BART passengers pass the new police patrol desk at the Civic Center station on Tuesday, November 22, 2016 in San Francisco, Calif. BART passengers pass the new police patrol desk at the Civic Center station on Tuesday, November 22, 2016 in San Francisco, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|18 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|11
|Pete Kampfer (Nov '13)
|Mar 16
|Pecan Man
|20
|Lose ur twitter account , it's not safe. Phones...
|Mar 16
|Hollywood
|1
|Nancy Pelosi is worth over 200 Million ?
|Mar 16
|Obsession
|8
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Mar 15
|anonymous
|181
|San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j...
|Mar 14
|Init
|26
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|83
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC