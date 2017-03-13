How San Francisco Student Activists Made College Free Again

This fall, San Francisco is set to offer something no other U.S. city does: tuition-free college for all residents, whether they're low-income immigrants or the children of tech CEOs. On February 6, following months of organizing by students, faculty and labor activists, Mayor Ed Lee and Supervisor Jane Kim announced a deal that will eliminate tuition at the City College of San Francisco , one of the nation's oldest and largest community colleges.

