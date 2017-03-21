Hotel Nikko San Francisco Now Open

Hotel Nikko San Francisco Now Open

Following a three-month renovation, spearheaded by Hirsch Bedner Associates , the contemporary and sophisticated interior design elevates the entire guest experience, complemented by the genuine and intuitive service Hotel Nikko San Francisco has long been known for. The new design, which takes inspiration from the Nikko's Japanese heritage and the fluid lines of a traditional kimono, encompasses 405 of 533 guestrooms and suites, structural upgrades to the lobby, public areas, third floor ballroom and meeting spaces, as well as large-scale improvements to the hotel's overall infrastructure and technology.

