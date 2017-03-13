Historic renovation of America's 1st Hindu temple nearing completion in San Francisco

Historic, painstaking and expensive renovation of the magnificent Old Temple in San Francisco, claimed to be "the first Hindu temple in the Western world" and dedicated in 1906, is nearing completion. Old Temple, originally known as Hindu Temple and said to be built within four months, is a part of Vedanta Society of Northern California , launched by highly regarded Hindu monk Swami Vivekananda in 1900.

