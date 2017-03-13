Historic renovation of America's 1st ...

Historic renovation of America's 1st Hindu temple nearing completion in San Francisco

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Merinews

Historic, painstaking and expensive renovation of the magnificent Old Temple in San Francisco, claimed to be "the first Hindu temple in the Western world" and dedicated in 1906, is nearing completion. Old Temple, originally known as Hindu Temple and said to be built within four months, is a part of Vedanta Society of Northern California , launched by highly regarded Hindu monk Swami Vivekananda in 1900.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merinews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 1 hr o see the light 83
Nancy Pelosi is worth over 200 Million ? 2 hr Troll hunter 3
News San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j... 2 hr Troll hunter 22
Sanctuary city morbid humor Mon Coal Miner 3
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Mar 11 Inquisitor 64
Maxine Waters Mar 11 Fitus T Bluster 2
News Trump unshackles deportation force Mar 10 Wildchild 10
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,210 • Total comments across all topics: 279,546,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC