Herbal Tea Sold In Chinatown Shop Poisons Two

Two people in the last month have been sickened from a toxin found in an herbal tea they each purchased from the same Chinatown herbalist. As KRON 4 reports via the Health Department, the two remain critically ill and in the hospital.

