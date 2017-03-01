Heavy hail slows down traffic on I-28...

Heavy hail slows down traffic on I-280 in South San Francisco

13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Roadway open on I-280 sb south of Westborough Ave. Use caution and watch speed due to hail accumulation pic.twitter.com/bRtvINfkRG An unpredictable day of Bay Area weather kept it up Sunday night, with the California Highway Patrol warning drivers of heavy hail on Interstate 280 in South San Francisco. "Use caution I-280 sb south of Westborough," the CHP tweeted at 9:29 p.m. "Heavy hail affecting traffic.

