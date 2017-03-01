Heavy hail slows down traffic on I-280 in South San Francisco
Roadway open on I-280 sb south of Westborough Ave. Use caution and watch speed due to hail accumulation pic.twitter.com/bRtvINfkRG An unpredictable day of Bay Area weather kept it up Sunday night, with the California Highway Patrol warning drivers of heavy hail on Interstate 280 in South San Francisco. "Use caution I-280 sb south of Westborough," the CHP tweeted at 9:29 p.m. "Heavy hail affecting traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|33 min
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|Human
|179
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|2 hr
|southern at heart
|474
|Trump unshackles deportation force
|7 hr
|Mikey
|5
|RIP Frank Rose - Founder of East Oakland Boxing... (Oct '11)
|11 hr
|Angel
|7
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|16 hr
|TerriB1
|58
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Sat
|anonymous
|179
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC