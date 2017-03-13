Harvard-educated lawyer, former Marin...

Harvard-educated lawyer, former Marine, gets 40 years for kidnapping

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Matthew Muller was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for a kidnapping so elaborate and outlandish that investigators first thought his victims were carrying out a bizarre hoax. The Harvard University-trained lawyer and former Marine who meticulously planned his attack was tripped up months later by a stupid mistake: He dropped his cellphone at a burglary scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
birth sign 35 min joeboy 2
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... 19 hr Fitus T Bluster 11
Pete Kampfer (Nov '13) Mar 16 Pecan Man 20
Lose ur twitter account , it's not safe. Phones... Mar 16 Hollywood 1
Nancy Pelosi is worth over 200 Million ? Mar 16 Obsession 8
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Mar 15 anonymous 181
News San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j... Mar 14 Init 26
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,285 • Total comments across all topics: 279,663,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC