Grown Woman Shows Up At SF School To Assault Teen
Police are seeking a 30-year-old woman after she beat up a teen girl at a San Francisco school. As noted by the Chron , "While SFPD officials did not name the school, the only school on the block is Paul Revere Elementary School , which serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade."
