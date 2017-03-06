Former Oakland Mayor Jean Quan plans ...

Former Oakland Mayor Jean Quan plans to open pot shop in San Francisco

Now out of elected office, former Oakland Mayor Jean Quan and her husband, Floyd Huen, are embarking on a new venture: a medical marijuana dispensary. Quan and Huen, a physician, are partnering with Apothecarium to open a dispensary in the Outer Sunset, in a predominantly Asian American neighborhood.

