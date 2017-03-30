Fewer families get their school of choice in SFUSD lottery
Parents and school representatives mingle at the SFUSD school enrollment fair at John O'Connell High School Oct. 25, 2014 in San Francisco. Fewer incoming kindergartners, middle schoolers and high schoolers were assigned to schools of their choosing in the first round of the San Francisco Unified School District's annual lottery than the previous year, according to SFUSD data .
